SUSANNAH GOAD JOHNSON passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family. Susannah was born in Parkersburg, WV on January 25, 1938 to the late Martha Nina and Howard Stump Goad of Spencer, WV. She graduated from Spencer High School, West Virginia University (BA in Education) and WV COGS (MA). She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Johnson.
Susannah was an educator throughout her life, principally as the librarian at Village Elementary in South Charleston, WV. the director of the Instructional Materials Center at WV State College and later as the Supervisor of Libraries and Learning Resources for the WV Department of Education. She also served, as the Executive Director of Camp Sweeney in Whitesville, TX and the WV Safety Council.
Her commitment to helping others and her passion for lifelong learning led her to volunteer for several worthwhile causes. Susannah served as a board member for many years at the South Charleston Public Library. She was a dedicated library volunteer for the past twenty years and the founding member of the Corner Bookstore, which continues to be an ongoing source of funding for library programs. She was the library's representative and was instrumental in getting the 2017 County Levy passed, which continues to provide essential funding for all area libraries.
At the time of her passing, Susannah was a member of the Board of Directors of the University of Charleston Builders, serving as Book and Author co-chair. Susannah was an elder at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church and served as the Clerk of Session for many years. She also was a member and former chair of the Worship Committee and was an active member of the Women's Bible Study. As part of the church's Bicentennial Committee, she helped to edit a book of devotions, "I Will Lift Mine Eyes Unto The Hills" and planned a joint worship service for area Presbyterian Church USA congregations in 2019. Susannah was very accomplished in the kitchen, leading a team in preparing gourmet menus as co-chair of the Kanawha Forum concerts and luncheons. She also co-edited the very popular church cookbook, "Kanawha Gatherings." This year she served on the planning committee for the Festival of Faith with the West Virginia Presbytery.
She is survived by her children Stephen (Pam) Dunn of Silver Spring, MD, Lisa Kiely of Decatur, GA Marcus (Raychelle) Dunn of Charlotte, NC and Erika Johnson of Eugene, OR, her 11 grandchildren and last, but not least, her faithful K9 companion, Ellie!
A celebration of Susannah's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday May 29, 2021 at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia ST. SE, Charleston WV.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Corner Bookstore at South Charleston Public Library or Kanawha United Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com