SUSANNE BROOK FISHER BERGER, 66, went home to be with her Lord on July 31, 2021, with her husband and children at her side, following a valiant and courageous 15 year battle with ovarian cancer.
Susanne was born on November 17, 1954 in Charleston, West Virginia to her wonderful parents Patricia Quinn Fisher and Ernest Stephen Fisher, Jr., who preceded her in death. Having accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age, through the influence of her parents, Susanne lived her life with a strong, humble and inspiring faith.
After attending public schools in Charleston, West Virginia, Susanne studied at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she played varsity tennis and met the love of her life, Bruce, in 1974, as well as developing lifelong and deep friendships with many, especially fellow members of Delta Delta Delta sorority. After graduating from Vanderbilt with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1977, Susanne began working as a hospital nurse in Charleston, West Virginia. She and Bruce were married in June, 1978 and Susanne continued her nursing career in Dallas, Texas, before returning to West Virginia in 1980 to serve as a nursing instructor at the University of Charleston.
While in Charleston, Susanne had her first child, Miles, in February, 1982, followed by Brook in September, 1983 and Reed in July, 1987. Shortly after Reed's birth, Susanne and Bruce moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, in October, 1987, where her fourth child, Anne, was born in May, 1990.
Susanne made countless close friends throughout her life and inspired similarly countless friends, family members, co-workers, and acquaintances through her kindness, compassion, patience, wit, sense of humor, and passion for her Lord, Jesus Christ. Susanne was loved by and inspired all with whom she came in contact.
Susanne was a long time, active member of the Church of the Apostles in Raleigh. She was involved in many faith-based and community organizations, including Young Life, Neighbor to Neighbor Ministries, and Hearts and Hands for Haiti. Due to her love and concern for others, Susanne became a founding member of NeighborHealth Center in Raleigh, which opened its doors in 2018 and is a growing, vital health clinic serving the primary health needs of many in the community without access to quality health care. Susanne has been the Board chair of NeighborHealth since its inception.
Susanne is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bruce, her four wonderful, loved children and their families, Miles (Maddie), Charleston, West Virginia; Brook (Carolyn), Charlotte, North Carolina; Reed (Stephanie), Raleigh, North Carolina; and Anne, Aspen, Colorado. She was also blessed by four beautiful grandchildren (Reed, Keegan, Mary, and Connor), and survived by her brother, Steve (Nancy) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and sister, Paige Rizzo of Raleigh.
A heartfelt celebration of Susanne's life was held at Church of the Apostles, 333 Church at North Hills St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27609, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, with hundreds of friends and family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Church of the Apostles, Raleigh, North Carolina (apostles-Raleigh.org); NeighborHealth Center, Inc. (neighborhealthcenter.org),; Neighbor to Neighbor Ministries, Raleigh (n2noutreach.org); and/or Hearts & Hands for Haiti, Raleigh (heartsandhandsforhaiti.org).