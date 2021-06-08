SUSIE MARIE WILLIAMS, 67, of Whitesville, WV went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2021 at the CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV. She was a member of the Dorothy Assembly of God Church, Dorothy, WV. She was born August 22, 1953 at Harper, WV a daughter of the late Miles and Mary Kegley Manahan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Williams. She is survived by a daughter, Mary Williams; a son, Johnny "Bugs" Williams; grandson, Nicholas Cox and wife, Judy; great granddaughter, Lucy. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday afternoon, June 9, 2021 at one o'clock in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Rev. Jerry Pauley officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV. The visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net
