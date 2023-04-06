SUZANN WILSON LOWE, 88, of Charleston, WV passed away on April 3, 2023 at Edgewood Summit after a long illness.
Suzann was born on June 18, 1934 to Ralph and Helen Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard O. Lowe, her parents and brother Jack Wilson.
Suzann graduated from Stonewall Jackson and attended WVU. During her freshmen summer working in Colonial Beach, VA she was crowned Miss Colonial Beach and later runner-up Miss West Virginia. Her career included accounting and taxes while working with her father. She then worked for Love, Wise, Robinson and Woodrow, before spending many years at Talbot's where she was sought after for her style in fashion prior to retiring.
All through life she loved playing bridge and continued playing daily until the last week of her life. During her life and especially COVID she completed thousands of jigsaw puzzles. Her love for travel took her numerous places in and out of the country.
Suzann was a celebrated, caring wife, mother, great grandmother and friend. During her 13 years residing at Edgewood Summit, she enjoyed her many friendships and years of quality care.
She is survived by family who loved her dearly. Her children Michael Lowe (Karen), Gerry Lowe (Patti) and Stacey Foster (Monty); Grandchildren Matthew and Brian Lowe, Kerry Langdon and J. Doug Wolfe; Great Grandchildren Hayden and Haylee Langdon and Riley Cable.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled at Edgewood Summit on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m.