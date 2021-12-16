SUZANNE CESSOU, 98, of Eleanor, formerly of Tyler Mountain, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
She was born in Brest, France on April 1, 1923.
As a little girl she, along with her sister and family, moved to Normandy and were there during the D-Day Allied invasion of 1944.
She attended Normale school in Rouen, France, and was a teacher for seven years in France. She immigrated to the U.S. from France along with her parents in 1951 to join her sister who had married an American G.I. Suzanne became a naturalized citizen in 1958. She was retired from Union Carbide Corporation as an export clerk.
Suzanne was a faithful member of Christ The King Catholic Church, Dunbar.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Pierre and Jeanne Cessou; her infant sister, Lucienne; sister and brother-in-law, Madeleine and Miner Lee Hayzlett of Tyler Mountain; nephew Garry Hayzlett of Hurricane; and great-great nephew, Mason Goldsberry of Eleanor.
Suzanne is survived by her nieces, Janie Wymer (David) of Pliny and Marie-Anne Carney (H.B.) of Oliver Springs, TN; nephew, Roger Hayzlett (Sherry) of League City, TX; deceased nephew's (Garry) wife, Ruth Ann Hayzlett of Eleanor; 7 great-nieces; 11 great-great nieces; 3 great-nephews; 15 great-great-nephews; and 2 great-great-great nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Father Chapin Engler officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.