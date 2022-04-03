SUZANNE GAIL (GOOD) CHRISTIAN of Scott Depot entered Heaven on November 30, 2021 at the CAMC Hospice House following a short illness. She was born February 11, 1945 to parents, Sallie Venetta and George D. Good Jr. who predeceased her.
Survivors include: her husband of 48 years, Lawrence M. Christian, her daughter Sally K. Blackburn (Jeffrey), grandsons Matthew (Emily) Blackburn and Eric (Bre) Blackburn, her brother George D. Good III (Carolyn) of Virginia and nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Hurricane, WV where she served in the church nursery for 20 years and also as a member of the Ona Eggleston Ladies Circle and previously in the church choir.
She spent the majority of her work life in healthcare settings starting with Highland Hospital and then at Palisades General Hospital in North Bergen, NJ where she lived for 9 years. She later worked as the office manager for Dr. Kshirsagar, OB-GYN in Dunbar for 20 years and then later retiring from Dunbar Medical.
Suzanne was welcoming of others and loved to talk and visit with people. In recent years Suzanne wasn't able to get out much, but she always enjoyed when others would come visit and play card games- especially her best friend Diane Hughes. Suzanne also had a tremendous love of reading and could read a book in a day if it held her interest.
A special thanks to family friend, Regina Gay who helped care for her in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kanawha Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25312 or to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Hurricane, WV.
A Memorial service to celebrate Suzanne's life will be held on Saturday, April 9 at 4 p.m., at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mt. Vernon Rd. Hurricane, WV.