SUZANNE LOUISE WEIR JACKSON, age 68, of Alderson, W.V., passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Private funeral services will be Wednesday, December 30. Burial will follow at the Clinton Cemetery in Wampum, Pa., where close friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va. and Marshall Funeral Home, Wampum, Pa.
