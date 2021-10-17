Suzanne (Niblett) Batchelor

SUZANNE BATCHELOR Since her birth 74 years ago this earth has been a better place. On Sunday, October 10, 2021, Suzanne Batchelor of Augusta, Georgia passed away suddenly after a brief illness.
She is survived by her three loving children, Bambi Crook (Newman), Jamie Batchelor and Benje Batchelor, two grandchildren, Owen and Madie Ruth Crook, and amazing sister, Julia Shalhoup. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Donald Batchelor, her parents, Carl and Madeline Beard, and brother, Tom Beard.
Suzi was born and raised in West Virginia and met her husband in Atlanta, Georgia where she was attending school. After they married they lived in Texas and Germany while her husband finished his military service. From there they made Augusta, Georgia their home.
She raised her three children on her own, after the death of her husband, and loved them so very much. Her children often joked about which one was her favorite. To this day, none of them know.
She loved art, painting, sculpting, cooking, antiques, history, genealogy, research in general, laughing, talking to friends and family, her dog Lizzy, the Atlanta Falcons and too many other things to list. Her favorite music was Otis Redding, Chuck Berry, early career Whitney Houston and pretty much any Motown song. She discovered that she loved NFL football later in life after her son, Jamie taught her the rules. Her favorite football player was Matt Ryan.
Her few dislikes were flying, driving on the interstate, driving at night and driving in the rain. She also wasn't a fan of any team Tom Brady played for.
In life, Suzi was a sister, a wife, a mother, a widow, a fighter, a survivor, a loyal friend, a daughter of Christ, and so much more. Her genuine sweetness, empathy and generosity belied her toughness, grit and courage.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.