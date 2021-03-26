SWANSEY LEE EVANS, 82, of Logan, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Maryetta United Baptist Church. To honor his wishes, his remains will be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
