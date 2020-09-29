Mrs. SYBIL CLINTON DAVISSON, 91, of Charleston, passed away at her home on September 27, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1929 to Henry and Grace Clinton in Charleston.
As a girl, Sybil's family moved to Dunbar, where she graduated as valedictorian of her class at Dunbar High School in 1947.
Sybil was a great lover of mystery stories and read every title published by Mary Higgins Clark. She worked for many years at Union Carbide, lived for the past eight years at Edgewood Summit, and was a long-time member of Dunbar United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Charles W. Davisson; her only child, Kathy Gibson Minsker; and her stepson, Joseph L. Davisson.
Sybil is survived by her grandchildren: Melissa Minsker of Beaufort, SC; Jason Minsker (Sarah) of Bridgeport; Christopher W. Cooper (Kim) of Weirton; Joseph T. Cooper (Anne Kurbos-Cooper) of Laramie, WY, a son-in-law: William Minsker (Mary Kay) of Bluffton, SC; a step-son: Charles W. Davisson, Jr. (Diane) of The Villages, FL; a stepdaughter: Thisbe Marie Cooper (John), of Canaan Valley; and seven great-grandchildren: Grace Frances Minsker, Ema Kurbos-Cooper, Anja Kurbos-Cooper, Bla Kurbos-Cooper, John Edward Palmer, Owen Joseph Cooper, and Isabella Rochelle Cooper.
The family has chosen not to hold a public service at this time. Memorial plans will be relayed at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers, Ave., Dunbar, WV. 25064 or HospiceCare, 1601 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV. 25312.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.