SYBIL MARIE GARTIN BOGDANSKI, of West Hamlin, Born July 19, 1936, passed away June 24, 2021. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV wiyh Rev. Tom Stowers officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.

