Sylvan Vonna Daugherty

SYLVAN "BUTCH" VONNA DAUGHERTY, age 79, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born in Rainelle, WV, he was the son of the late Sylvan V. Daugherty, Sr. and Beatrice Rader Daugherty.
Butch graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1965 before going to work for Purnell Properties in Ocean City, MD, where he retired in 2010 after 42 years with the company. He will miss the friends he made while working there. After retirement, Butch and his loving wife Betty joined the RV world and purchased property in Silver Palms in Okeechobee, FL, where they made many new friends. The pandemic brought one good thing into Butch and Betty's lives: their special puppy Tess, a nine-pound Cavapoo who quickly ruled their world, stole their hearts, and made their lives so much better. Butch and Betty would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary August 21, 2022. Paraphrasing a poem they always enjoyed: Betty and Butch shared some wonderful years, for Betty never shut her mouth, and Butch never shut his ears!
Butch is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Daugherty, his sister Brenda Davis (Glenn), brother-in-law, Bill Spence (Margie), sister-in-law, Mary Spence, nephews, Buck Davis, Wesley Buckley, Cody Buckley, Hunter Withrow, Mark Spence (Nicole), Jim Spence (Correy), David Spence (Neva), John Spence (Gail), nieces, Bethany Davis, Karen Buckley (Jerry), Kristi Withrow (Jamie), and Kim Silverwood (Jim). Also surviving are cousins, Barbara Brown (Dick), Ann Benton (Jim), Howard Daugherty (Donna), Linda Rader Rutkowski (Ron), Jim Brooks (Laura), and Larry Brooks (Muffy). Jim, Larry, and Butch were more like brothers than cousins.
No formal services have been planned at this time. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
