SYLVESTER J. LINTON 78 of Smithers, WV took his last breath on July 31st, 2021 at 11 p.m., at his home with his daughter Kristal holding his hand and his family by his side. JR (Junior), as he was known to many, fought a hard battle with Dementia, and gave it his all up until the end. JR was born on March 14th, 1943 was a lifelong member of F.O.E. 1040 of Montgomery, WV, a member of UMWA, and retired from Cannelton Coal Co.
JR is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Richmond Linton. They have 3 children, daughters Kristal ( Loyd) Boyd of Leesburg, VA and Anne (Perry) Passerini of Stephens City, VA, and son Richard Linton of Pratt, WV. JR felt very blessed with 2 great son-in-laws.
JR cherished his 4 grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Chapman of Junction City, KS, Tiffani Anders (Brett Haynes)of Inwood, WV, and Samuel and Hannah Linton of Florida.
He also leaves behind 3 precious great-grandchildren, Brantlee and Kennadee Chapman and Briar Anders. He is also survived by a brother, Ronnie Drake, special cousins, David and Joe Pritt, special sister-in-law Donna Richmond, Leisa Hicks and Dorla Mathews. JR was preceded in death by a brother Garrett Hall, special niece Penny Taylor, and brother-in-law Linn Richmond.
A special thank you to his Hospice team, Sonja, Edie, Izzy, and Melissa, and Brandon Fink with Kindred. You all are such a special blessing.
Service will be on Friday August 6, 2021 at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home on Friday.
Expressions can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com