SYLVIA A. SHEPHERD, 103, of Charleston, WV stepped into the arms of Jesus Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born June 30, 1919 in Clay County, WV to Brooks and Gertrude Walker Nichols.

Sylvia was a dedicated Christian, a faithful wife to her pastor Husband O.L. Shepherd, who preceded her in death. What a reunion they are having in Heaven. Sylvia was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and attended many different churches where her husband pastored.

