SYLVIA A. SHEPHERD, 103, of Charleston, WV stepped into the arms of Jesus Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was born June 30, 1919 in Clay County, WV to Brooks and Gertrude Walker Nichols.
Sylvia was a dedicated Christian, a faithful wife to her pastor Husband O.L. Shepherd, who preceded her in death. What a reunion they are having in Heaven. Sylvia was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church and attended many different churches where her husband pastored.
Sylvia was a mentor to many young pastor's wives. She also spoke at several Christian ladies conferences. She wrote poems, which were published in church bulletins.
Sylvia loved to create Christmas ornaments from colored beads and give them to family and friends
You could always hear her singing gospel songs, she loved singing in the church choir.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters; Masel Gibson, Eula Kloman, Madelene Beavers and Delpha Nichols, brothers; James, Berman, Basil and Ralph Nichols, grandchildren; Linda, Lisa and Jerry Jones, and Deanna and Kenny Isaacs; son-in-law Don Isaacs.
She is survived by son Blaine (Sherry), daughters; Beverly (Jerry) Jones and Janice Isaacs, grandchildren; Mike (Pam) Jones, Jeff (Rhonda) Jones; Greg (Melissa) Shepherd, Amber (Brian) Johnson, Paula Shepherd, Sheryl Isaacs, Tommy (Denice) Isaacs, Jonathan (Kasey) Isaacs, granddaughters-in-law; Samantha Jones (Derek Coia), Trina Isaacs, Lori (Rodney) Teel, Kelley (Greg) Henderson, great-grandchildren; Chris (Erica) Jones, Andy (Katie) Jones, Matt Jones, Paislee Coia, Hope Jones, Daniel Jones, Luke Teel, Brandon Teel, Logan Isaacs, Hayden Isaacs, Shelbi Isaacs, Ashley Isaacs, Megan Hancock, Matthew Hancock, Lane Teel, Raelyn Teel, Riley Johnson, Nathan Shepherd and Haley Shepherd, great-great grandchildren Zoe, Avery, Paxton and Mason Jones and Adler Isaacs, brothers Estes and Brooks Nichols.
Sylvia will be remembered as a loving mother, wife and friend. She will be greatly missed. We Love You Mom.
Service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Arthur Morrison and Pastor Tim Martin.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Huffman Cemetery on Coopers Creek Road.