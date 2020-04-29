SYLVIA JEAN (BERNICK) SNODGRASS, 84, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at home.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Steven and Marie Bernick. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis E. Snodgrass, Sr.; daughter, Patricia Duling; and six siblings.
Sylvia was a member of South Ruffner Freewill Baptist Church where she served over the years as their treasurer / bookkeeper. She was a homemaker by choice, although she helped many people by keeping their books or helping with their taxes and she worked at times outside the home doing the same. She enjoyed shopping and eating out, and loved feeding the birds and taking care of her cats.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda McCallister of Charleston and Karen (James) Ogburn of Crystal River, Florida; son, Eddie Snodgrass, Jr. of Charleston; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Bernick of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sylvia was loved and will be missed by many.
A service to Honor the Life of Sylvia Snodgrass will be held at a later date.
A service to Honor the Life of Sylvia Snodgrass will be held at a later date.