SYLVIA JEAN, age 84, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday June 28, 2022 surrounded by her Georgia family. Sylvia, loving mother of 7, passed after a courageous battle with heart failure.
Sylvia was born in Richwood, WV on November 8, 1937 to Nellie Maxine Jett and Willard Daniel Jett. During the 1960's, Sylvia completed a West Virginia culinary program and ran several restaurant establishments. After 24 years of working in the dietician program of St. Francis Hospital, she retired and moved to Ringgold, GA to join her youngest child and only daughter, Gayla Trotter. She was a member of Burning Bush Baptist Church, Ringgold, GA for over 20 years. In her later years, Sylvia Jean enjoyed socializing with her friends at the YMCA's Silver Sneakers, where she was crowned the name "Sassy," for her quick wit and one-line zingers. Sylvia had a passion for bird watching, solving puzzles, and holiday cooking. She believed it was alway important to forgive.. "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you."- Ephesians 4:32.
Sylvia Jean Ruth Buzzard is preceded in death by her parents, Willard & Nellie Jett; her siblings, David Jett, Luther Jett, and Naomi Jett; her children, James Ragland & Robert Mullins. She is survived by her brother Steve Jett; son, Daniel Mullins; son, David Mullins (Kim); son, Richard Mullins; son, Mark Mullins; daughter, Gayla Trotter (Chris); 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Viewing services will be held from 12:30 - 2 p.m., Thursday June 30, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Rd. Elkview, WV 25071.
The funeral will begin at 2 p.m., and graveside service will follow at Elk Hills Cemetery.