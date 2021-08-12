SYLVIA JEAN VANCE, 80, of Nettie, WV passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in the WVU-Medicine Summersville Regional Medical Center. Born February 6, 1941 at Summersville, she was the daughter of the late Aaron E. and Esther Green Cox. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Howard Curtis Vance, daughter, Chole Ann Vance, son, Randy Christopher Vance, and by her sister, Shirley Keener.
She was a member of the Ward Road Freewill Baptist Church at Nettie.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Curtis Vance and a grandson, Robert Curtis Vance; step grandsons, James and Duncan; three sisters, Libby, Patty, and Carol; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, August 13, 2021 in the Ward Road Freewill Baptist Church at Nettie with Pastors Larry Gawthrop and Aaron Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Ward Road Cemetery at Nettie.
Friends may call at the church one-hour prior to the funeral services on Friday.
