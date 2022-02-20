Sylvia Madeline Lawson

SYLVIA MADELINE (YATES) LAWSON, 90 years old, of St. Albans, WV went to her "Forever Home" on January 27, 2022, after a long illness. One of thirteen children, she was born on January 7, 1932, to Arch and Flora Yates in Huntington, WV.
Sylvia was a banquet supervisor at the Charleston House and then at Rose City. She was an active member of Cross Lanes Baptist Church where she was instrumental in preparations for baptisms and communion services. Her greatest accomplishment was helping to raise her family. She was proud to be able to babysit four of her great-grandchildren over the years.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Kemper Lawson, her grandson, Jack Hitchcock, and many loved ones.
Sylvia is survived by her son Larry J. Lawson and his wife Mary Jo, daughter Brenda J. Burcham and husband Rudy, and son J. Michael Lawson; granddaughters Kimberly Murphy and husband Jim, Kelly Miller and husband Andrew, Barrie Kidd and husband Frank, grandson Brian Hitchcock; great-grandchildren Alexis Cantrell and husband Pat, Noah, Jacob, and Elijah Miller, and Brian Kidd; great-great-granddaughter Hallie Cantrell; and sister Nancy Adkins. She loved all of them very much. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and church family.
Thank you to our church, her caregivers, Kanawha Hospice, and Cooke Funeral Home.
Private graveside services will be held at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery for Sylvia and Kemper Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Lanes Baptist Church, 102 Knollwood Drive, Cross Lanes, WV 25313
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting the Lawson family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com