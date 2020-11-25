SYLVIA MARIE EVERSOLE (WAUGH), of Roanoke Va., formerly of Charleston WV, beloved Mother, Grandmother ("Mamie"), and Great-Grandmother passed away on November 10, 2020. Sylvia was 93. She was a member of Westhampton Christian Church in Roanoke, was an avid traveler, smart business woman, and animal lover.
Sylvia is survived by daughter Julie Waugh of Alexandria, Va; grandson Aaron Brown of Calgary, Alberta; granddaughter Anna Murphy, great- granddaughter Madison Wright, and grandson-in-law Anthony Wright, all of Charleston, WV.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her loving parents Harold and Phyllis Anderson, sister Betty Caldwell, husband Chester Franklin "Bus" Waugh, and daughter Judy Evans Brown.
Oakey's Funeral Home in Roanoke is in charge of arrangements.