SYLVIA MARIE (MULLINS) CLARK of Madison WV passed away March 20, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, WV.She was born September 27, 1941 to the late Roscoe and Lena (Price) Mullins. She was also preceded in death by her son Richard Allen Clark, brother Tom Ed Mullins and sister, Katherine "Kitty" Tierno.She is survived by sons, Michael (Debbie) Epling, Madison WV, and Jeff (Betty) Epling, Austin, Texas; sister, JoAnn Harmon, Madison, WV; grandchildren, Ashley Epling, Daina Epling and Brett Clark.She was a 1959 graduate of Scott High School, volunteer for Boone Memorial Hospital Auxillary and a member of the Madison Baptist Church.She loved her family and Scott High Black & Gold football.Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with the Reverend Jim Butcher officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison, WV.Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Madison Baptist Church Food Pantry.You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.