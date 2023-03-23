Thank you for Reading.

SYLVIA MARIE (MULLINS) CLARK of Madison WV passed away March 20, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, WV.

She was born September 27, 1941 to the late Roscoe and Lena (Price) Mullins. She was also preceded in death by her son Richard Allen Clark, brother Tom Ed Mullins and sister, Katherine "Kitty" Tierno.

