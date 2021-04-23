SYLVIA SODDER PAXTON 79, passed away on April 21, 2021 at her home after a long illness.
Born March 5, 1942, in Fayetteville, WV, she was the daughter of George and Jennie Sodder. Sylvia was a graduate of Fayetteville High School. She attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, where she met the love of her life, Grover Paxton, who preceded her in death. She joked often about her coveted "MRS" degree from WV Tech.
Sylvia was unsurpassed as a wife and a mother. She filled her children's lives with scotch tape and construction paper, warm cookies, books, and unbounded love. She encouraged her children to dream big, work hard, and care deeply. Sylvia was the master of her kitchen, where she perfected both the Italian dishes of her mother and country cooking of her mother-in-law. Sylvia's green thumb was enjoyed by the entire neighborhood. Most of all, Sylvia had an infectious laugh and a delightful sense of humor.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Sandra Tucker of Charleston; one son, Grover Eric Paxton and his wife Elisabeth, of Richmond, VA; one daughter, Jennie Paxton Henthorn and her husband Marshall, of St. Albans; and two grandchildren, William Paxton and Andy Henthorn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sweet granddaughter, Sylvia Paxton; her brothers John (Margaret) Sodder, Joe (Louise) Sodder, and George (Elsie) Sodder; and her sister Mary Ann (Robert) Crowder. Five other siblings were unable to be located following a fire that occurred in December 1945 in their Fayetteville home: Maurice, Martha, Louis, Jennie, and Betty.
Friends may call at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday evening. A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
