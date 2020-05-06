SYLVIA PHYLLIS HANSHAW went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 2, 2020, where she joined the love of her life, 'H.L.' for all of eternity.
Sylvia was born November 7th, 1932, was a homemaker and member of Zion Assembly Church of God, Sharon. She loved God, her family and taught Sunday School for many years and touched many young lives in a positive way. Her love for God was shared with her family. All those prayers for her children and grandchildren have not gone unheard and all those tears that have been shed are in a vial that God will remember.
"Thank you, Mom, for your love and guidance. You are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Tell Dad we love him and we will see you both again."
We would also like to extend a special thank you to Julia and Ronnie. They opened their home and took excellent care of Mom. Also, a special thanks to Hospice Care and her nurse, Niki for all of the care and compassion.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Henry Lee 'H.L.' Hanshaw, Jr.; parents, Jess and Utalka Petry; brothers, Jesse Jr., Charlie and Hugh Petry; sisters, Kermit Falin and Violet Petry; and great grandson, Hunter Dotson.
Surviving are her son, Henry Lee Hanshaw III of Eskdale; daughters, Julia Massey (Ron), Berta Pyles (Dave) all of Sharon, Shirley Kimble of Milton, Deborah Hanshaw of Acme; brother, Sam Petry of South Carolina; sister, Madilyn Smith of Glasgow; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and special grandsons-in-law and granddaughters-in-law.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Massey Cemetery, Winifrede, with Pastor Ron Massey officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.