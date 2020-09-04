SYLVIA RUTH SOWARDS, 79, passed away September 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband Junior; daughter, Donna; son-in-law, George; granddaughter, Regina and great-grandchildren, Sierra and Molly.
She is survived by children; Anna (Jim), Doug (Amanda), Staci (Kevin) and Traci; grandchildren, Andrea (Dave), Chris (Andrea), Rachel, Roy, Ashley (Wes), Steven (Alexis), Amber, Faith, Chloe, JJ, Chelsea, Kelly and great-grandchildren, Michael, Halen, Jalen, Noah, Dakota, Makayla, Bailey, Nolan, Bentley, Ellie, Emory and baby Mason on the way.
A private graveside service will be held at she will be laid to rest beside her husband Junior in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.