SYLVIA "SAMMY" MEANS McGEE, age 84 of Cookeville, will be held Tuesday, August 10th at 1 p.m., in the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Cookeville City Cemetery. Rev. Michael McLaughlin will officiate.
Her family will receive friends Monday evening, August 9th from 5 until 7 p.m., and again Tuesday from 12 p.m., until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. McGee died Thursday August 5, 2021 at her residence.
She was born November 10, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Clarence and Burnese Mae Craft Means.
She was a graduate of South Charleston High School. She attended West Virginia University from 1955-57, Morris Harvey College in 1957 and completed her degree at Tennessee Tech University in 1972 after marrying her husband and moving to Cookeville. She taught at Algood (TN) Elementary School for 21 years.
Mrs. McGee was also a longtime, active member of Cookeville First Presbyterian Church USA, where she served as an elder, deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member and worship committee member. She also served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dohnna Means Jansohn Ashworth.
Mrs. McGee is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Clarence McGee; daughters, Renee Howk (Larry Wayne) of Dallas, TX and Rebecca (Mark) Talley of Alma Arkansas; sons, John (Meg) McGee, Jr. of Franklin, TN and Michael (Cindy) McGee of Cookeville; grandchildren, John (Jessica)McGee III, David McGee, Benjamin McGee; Brittany McGee, Stephanie (Chase) Tindell, Kristyn (Kelsey) Salman, Keely (Randall) Howard and Rachel Crisp; great grandchildren, Kennedy Salman, Karsyn Howard and Lilliana McGee.
John McGee, Jr, Michael McGee, John McGee III, David McGee, Ben McGee and Pete Howk will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to The John C. McGee Family Endowed Scholarship, Tennessee Tech University Foundation, PO Box 1915, Cookeville, TN 38505 and/or to the Cookeville First Presbyterian Church, 20 Dixie Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501.
Hooper Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931) 526-6111.
