Syrena “June” Poore
SYRENA "JUNE" POORE, 93, of Cazy, WV passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.

She left behind a legacy of devotion to her family and friends, and a testimony to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Munition, Drews Creek, WV in Raleigh County, a daughter of the late Ennis Roscoe Turner and Rebecca Ann (Buzzard) Turner. She was the 13th of 14 siblings.

