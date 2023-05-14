SYRENA "JUNE" POORE, 93, of Cazy, WV passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
She left behind a legacy of devotion to her family and friends, and a testimony to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Munition, Drews Creek, WV in Raleigh County, a daughter of the late Ennis Roscoe Turner and Rebecca Ann (Buzzard) Turner. She was the 13th of 14 siblings.
The 12 siblings who were preceded in death by their birth order was Blanche Price, Esta Harless, Sylvia Turner, Johnny Turner, Emma Hunter, Phil Turner, Sherman Turner, Covey Turner, Hazel Brown, Chester Turner, Samuel Turner, and Earl Turner. In addition to her parents and her siblings she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Poore.
She is survived by her daughter, Ellen (Larry) Snodgrass; son, Ralph "Eddie" (Debby) Poore; and sister, Violet (Robert "Buddy") Mooney. She is also survived by grandchildren, Angela (Eddie) Weikle, Robbie Snodgrass, and Matthew (Jennifer) Poore; great grandchildren, Megan (Eric) Duran, Sydney Weikle, Allie Deel, Jaxon (Mikayla) Poore and Matty Beth Poore; and one great great grandchild, Cameron Duran.
June was known for her quick wit and storytelling. She was the family historian as is her sister Violet. She loved reminiscing about her childhood. At the family gatherings she was the life of the party. She was an avid reader and especially liked reading her Bible.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June's honor to her church, Cazy Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 473, Van, WV 25206 or to Dignity Hospice, PO Box 4304, Chapmanville, WV 25508.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at Cazy Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Tennis Vance and Rev. Benny Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Noah White Cemetery, Bim, WV.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday prior to the service.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.