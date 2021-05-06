T. DIANE (HALL) FLOWERS, 72, of Letart, WV, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, WV, following a brief illness. In honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Private interment will be in Union Cemetery, Letart, WV. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
