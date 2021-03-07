On March 3rd, 2021, TAD J. ROBINETTE, 85 years old, passed away at home and is now fulfilling his dream with God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
Survived by his loving wife Charlene, son Tad Robinette, daughter Tabra West (Dale), grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude, appreciation and love to Thomas Hospital Oncology, Dr John Ponugupati and the wonderful staff. As well as Kanawha Valley Health Cedar Grove.
Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden will be in charge of arrangements.
Keeping with his wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no services.