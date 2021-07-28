MRS. TAMER LEE "TAMMY" GINTHER THOMAS, age 63, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 30, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, July 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
