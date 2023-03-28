Thank you for Reading.

Tammi Keiffer
SYSTEM

TAMMI KEIFFER, 58, of St. Albans, W.Va., went into eternity on Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by family.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Keiffer, her son, Michael (Kristine) Spurlock of Columbia, SC, her granddaughter, Emery Kate Spurlock; her mother, Peggy Spurlock, her brothers in law Tom (Kristi) Keiffer and Robert Keiffer, sister in law Jackie (John) Crawford, her sisters Vicki (Mark) Goode of Argyle, TX, and Judi (Walter) Hoover of Augusta, GA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tags

Recommended for you