TAMMI KEIFFER, 58, of St. Albans, W.Va., went into eternity on Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Keiffer, her son, Michael (Kristine) Spurlock of Columbia, SC, her granddaughter, Emery Kate Spurlock; her mother, Peggy Spurlock, her brothers in law Tom (Kristi) Keiffer and Robert Keiffer, sister in law Jackie (John) Crawford, her sisters Vicki (Mark) Goode of Argyle, TX, and Judi (Walter) Hoover of Augusta, GA; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Tammi graduated from St. Albans High in 1982 and was a graduate of the University of Charleston. She worked as an RN at CAMC Memorial for 38 years where she was a clinical supervisor for the Heart and Vascular Center at CAMC.
Tammi was a kind and loving person. She dedicated her life to helping everyone that she could. She is the definition of a selfless person. She worked diligently to take care of her family and she left a lasting impression on everyone's life that she was a part of. She loved her family and she loved her work family.
Services for Tammi will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home in St. Albans, WV with Pastor Chris Kimbro officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.