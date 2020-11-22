TAMMY A. HERRALD, 60, of Glasgow passed away at home on November 17, 2020. She was born February 5, 1960 in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Wendell and Sally (Milam) Fitzpatrick, adopted daughter of the late Sharon L. McDermitt, sister of the late Randy Fitzpatrick, and daughter-in-law to the late Robert L. Herrald Sr.
She left behind her husband of 33 years Robert L. Herrald Jr., daughter Jessica L. Herrald and fianc Abe Bellew; adopted family Bert McDermitt Jr. and wife Julie, Melissa Phalen and husband John, Amber Swisher and husband Sam, and nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Bret Herrald and wife Patty, sister-in-law Debbie Cobb and husband Ron, mother-in-law Bernice Herrald, and several nieces and a nephew.
Tammy, a 1978 graduate of DuPont High School, worked for the State Auditor's office for 17 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and a friend to many. She was an avid Jim Shore collector, and adored her fur babies Rico, Orville, and Zoey. She was a proud breast cancer survivor, and supporter of the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative. She was her daughter's best friend and role model. She will be greatly missed each day by Jessica until she is with her again.
Per Tammy's wishes there will be no services.
If you would like to make a donation in Tammy's memory, please support The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com. Cooke Funeral Home is servicing the Herrald family.