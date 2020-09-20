TAMMY JO JENNINGS (NEE FERNATT), 55, born in Charleston, WV raised in Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a long illness on August 31st, 2020. She was born to the late Junior and Zada (Young) Fernatt.
She is survived by her husband, Wm Dean Jennings; children Bradley Fulcher, Valerie Boewe (Joseph), Brandon Fulcher & Christopher Jennings; dearest Grandmother to Dominic, Lucas and Grace Fulcher & Spencer Jennings. She is also survived by her siblings Anita Rayburn (Jim), Robin Fernatt & James Fernatt (Marcy); along with a host of nieces & nephews.
She is predeceased by her siblings Robert D, Danny A & Bryan K (Sr.) Fernatt. A long time employee at Patton Building Services, her second family.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday October 3rd, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Rand, WV from 12-4pm. All Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society is assisting the family.