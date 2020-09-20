Essential reporting in volatile times.

Tammy Jo Jennings
TAMMY JO JENNINGS (NEE FERNATT), 55, born in Charleston, WV raised in Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a long illness on August 31st, 2020. She was born to the late Junior and Zada (Young) Fernatt.

She is survived by her husband, Wm Dean Jennings; children Bradley Fulcher, Valerie Boewe (Joseph), Brandon Fulcher & Christopher Jennings; dearest Grandmother to Dominic, Lucas and Grace Fulcher & Spencer Jennings. She is also survived by her siblings Anita Rayburn (Jim), Robin Fernatt & James Fernatt (Marcy); along with a host of nieces & nephews.

She is predeceased by her siblings Robert D, Danny A & Bryan K (Sr.) Fernatt. A long time employee at Patton Building Services, her second family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday October 3rd, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Rand, WV from 12-4pm. All Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society is assisting the family.