Tammy Lynn Edens Regnold

On Wednesday April 14, 2021 the world lost a kind and loving soul but heaven gained an Angel with her loving family at her bedside.
TAMMY LYNN EDENS was born on May 26, 1968 in Charleston, West Virginia, to Nina Lynn McComas and David Allen Edens Sr. (1946-2002).
She was the granddaughter of the late Orville and Justine Butler Edens of Belle, WV and Walter Harold and Elsie Loveday McComas of Malden, WV.
Tammy was a 1986 DuPont High School graduate.
She married J.W. Regnold on April 26, 2006, in Denton, Texas who she loved with all her being. Tammy wrote this herself about the love of her life:
"September 29, 2017 day of my Kidney Transplant from my husband, JW. He wasn't asked but chose to be tested and our blood was compatible. His transplant advisor asked him why? He responded, "why not, I can save her life why wouldn't I?" He changed my life 12 years ago and is literally saving my life now. Twelve years ago, he told me we were meant to be together; well, I guess that would be a proven fact now. I love you JW and no words could ever express my appreciation for you."
Tammy touched and enriched the lives of everyone she came in contact with. She had a giving spirit, a kind heart and an ability to speak her mind.
Left to mourn her passing is her husband, J.W. Regnold, her daughter Elizabeth Williford, her granddaughter Emorie Williford, her mother Nina and Step-dad Chuck Thomas of North Richland Hills, TX; brothers David Allen Edens Jr. of Sanger and Robert (Christina) Edens of Krum TX; step-sister Tamara (John) Sager of East Texas. Her Step-sons, Chuck Regnold, John Regnold and Daniel Regnold. Her Step-grandson Kenny Regnold of Krum. She was a "Fairy Godmother" to Brittany, Lilly, and Collin Edens, Alex and Autumn Ebelsheiser. Her loving pride and joy, her Rottweiler Bear, her companion through all times.
Arrangements were with Coker Funeral Home in Sanger. You may make online condolences at www.cokerfuneralhome.com.