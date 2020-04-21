TAMMY LYNN MAYNARD, 50 of Kirby died April 16, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic visitation will be limited. Please call Dennis at (304) 837-4080 if you would like to attend. Private burial will be in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Bissell, Timothy - 1 p.m., Concord Cemetery.
VanKirk, Eleanor - 1 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.