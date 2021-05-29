TAMMY RENE RUSSELL FOWLER, 59, of Point Pleasant, WV, passed away May 10, 2021. A celebration of Tammy's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m., until time of service on Saturday, at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
