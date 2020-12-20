TAMMY RENEE BOTKIN, 46 of Charleston passed away unexpectedly at her mother's home December 1, 2020.
She attended Capital High School and graduated from Charleston School of Beauty.
She was preceded in death by grandparents John L. and Addie J. Shamblin, Vesta Newhouse and Bill G. Botkin. She is survived by daughter Christa Fox and fianc Travis Wood of Saint Albans, mother Susan Shamblin of Charleston, sister Kristina Saddler and husband David Saddler of Saint Albans and many more family and friends. Tammy was a Christian. She attended and was married at Canaan Baptist church. Though we are comforted knowing she is in Heaven, our hearts are broken and we will always miss her.
The family will plan a memorial at a later date.