TAMMY SUE BECKETT who was born on July 22, 1974 of Camden-on-Gauley, departed this life on February 9, 2022 at the age of 47 after a 10 month long battle of complications from ventriculitis following brain surgery.
She was a life-long resident of Webster County. Tammy was a very dedicated and hard-working wife, mother, secretary, and homemaker. She took great pride in the upkeep and cleanliness of her home. She loved spending what she referred to as "her time" on the tractor cutting grass.
She had a work hard-play hard personality and lived for adventures including sitting by the fire, camping, boating, and weekend getaways with the love of her life, Wayne and their two sons, Hunter and Parker.
Tammy served as secretary at J&S Hydraulics of Flatwoods for the last 20 years where she was always a ray of sunshine as she greeted her work family each day with that beautiful smile.
Tammy leaves behind her husband, Wayne of 28 years and her sons, Hunter and Parker Beckett of Camden-on- Gauley, WV. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Williams of Camden-on-Gauley; father, Eddie Williams of Craigsville, WV; brothers, Mike (Lillie) Williams of Little Birch and Kevin (Chrissy) Williams of Camden-on-Gauley; sisters, Kimberly (Drew) Groves of Summersville, WV, Judy Massey of Camden-on-Gauley, Lisa Moats of Hacker Valley, Mallory (Samuel) Kelly of Richwood, WV and Brandon (Chelsie) Williams of Camden-on-Gauley.
She is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, Wilbur and Barbara Beckett of Camden-on-Gauley; brother-in-law, Will (Amanda) Beckett of Camden-on-Gauley; cousin, Dexter (Melissa) Beckett of Cowen; and close family friend, Jim (Angie) Frye of Camden-on-Gauley, WV.
Also left to cherish her memory are a host of nieces and nephews whom she adored and spoiled, Matthew (Tosha) Short of Camden-on-Gauley, Wesley Short and Dakota Short of Camden-on-Gauley, Brittany (Austin) Riffle of Tioga, WV, Spencer and Braxton Williams of Camden-on-Gauley, Alexus Beckett of Camden-on-Gauley, and Claire and Carlie Groves of Summersville, Mackenzie and Owen Kelly of Richwood, and Adilyn and Paisley Williams of Camden-on-Gauley; great twin nephews, Jacob and Levi Short; great niece, Elena Short; and great twin nephews, Maverick and Maddox Riffle of Tioga, who will miss her dearly.
Tammy also leaves behind all of her co-workers at J&S Hydraulics who have become just like family.
Tammy is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Short formerly of Camden-on- Gauley, WV.
Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 17, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church Gymnasium, Craigsville, WV with Pastor Jim Varney officiating. Entombment will follow at the Beckett Farm Cemetery, Stroud's Creek. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, at St. Luke's United Methodist Gymnasium.
At the request of the family, please wear your favorite WVU attire in memory of Tammy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.morrisfuneralhomecowenwv.com.
Services entrusted to the care of Morris Funeral Home, Cowen