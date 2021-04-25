TAMMY WALLACE HATFIELD, 61 of Pie, WV passed away April 6, 2021 at the CAMC Hospital in Charleston, WV. She was born July 23, 1959 at Logan, WV. She was the daughter of the late Granville and Bessie Johnson-Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Wallace.
Tammy lived a very simple life. She loved to stop at yard sales and enjoyed collecting rocks, such as geodes, agates and more. She was especially happy if she found a rock good enough to make a necklace from. She loved her pets. Tammy was very proud of her daughter Taylor and loved her dearly. She was overjoyed when she gained her son-in-law, Danny. They quickly became close and were inseparable. She was a devoted mother and wife. Tammy worked as a Title I librarian for many years in the Varney and Matewan Grade Schools.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband, John L. Hatfield, her daughter, Taylor L. Halley and her husband Danny D. Halley Jr., brother, Terry Wallace, sisters, Ginger Wallace (Ted Musick), Sandy and husband Bill Varney, Kathy Wallace and Tonda Wallace Branham. Tammy was the "fun aunt" of many nieces and nephews and was loved by all of her cousins and friends.