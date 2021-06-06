TANDY LESTER ASBURY, 85, of Ingleside Texas passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Kenedy Health and Rehabilitation, Kenedy, Texas.
He was born on April 16, 1936 in Charleston, WV to Maggie and Golden Asbury.
Tandy was a member of Cedar Lane Baptist Church, Cedar Lane, Texas. As a husband, father and pop-pop/popaw, he was a man of great faith and loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
He was the 1956 WV Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and had one professional fight until a car accident ended his career. He was a 50 year Master Mason, achieving the rank of 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason out of Indian River Lodge #90, Florida. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and the great outdoors. He had a great sense of humor, was a positive thinker and no task was too great to solve. As a Christian he was compassionate and would share whatever he had with anyone.
Tandy was employed by Goodrich Gulf and FMC Corp. in WV. The years 1964-1974 he was employed by Bendix Corp., working on the Apollo Space Program's Saturn V launch vehicle and Sky Lab I. In 1975 he began working in the nuclear plant construction industry in several states and Mexico. Prior to retirement, he worked at the South Texas Project, two nuclear power producing units and was a mechanical fluids system engineer in the nuclear steam supply group.
Proceeding him in death was his wife of 57 years, Mavis; sister, Vonda Renning ; and brother, Paul Asbury .
Tandy is survived by his three children, Jan (Tony) Piemontese of Berwick, PA, Tandy L. (Lisa) Asbury II of Fraziers Bottom, Ray G. (Tammy) Asbury of Ingleside, TX; grandchildren, Lauren (Bryan) Robey of FL, Stephanie (Scott) Harley of PA, TL (Stacy) Asbury of VA, Erika (Stephen) Walker of Scott Depot, Miranda (Steven) Gaydosz of Culloden, Melissa Piemontese of TX, Jessica (Blake) Mooney of TX, Ray Gregory (Chelsea) Asbury of TX, Katie Asbury of TX; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Larue (John) White of FL; sister-in-law , Delores Asbury of FL; brother-in-law, Carl (Cledith) Beard of Cross Lanes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A procession will be leaving at 12 p.m. for a graveside service in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar with Minister Stephen Walker officiating.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.