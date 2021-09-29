TANIE MARIE McCORMICK of Sod, WV, died peacefully with the comfort and support of her family by her side on September 27, 2021, at Charleston General Hospital following a brief illness.
Tanie was born September 3, 1957, to Billy and Virginia McCormick. She was preceded in Death by her brother, Timothy E. McCormick, nephew Timothy J. McCormick, and great-great niece LillyAnna Grace Hoffman. She is survived by five siblings. Patty (Don) Mosteller of Sod, WV, Jim (Mary) McCormick of Teays Valley, WV, Yvonne Beam of Jane Lew, WV, Tom (Ann) McCormick of Cadiz, Kentucky, William (Teresa) McCormick of Jane Lew, WV, and Jodi (David) Watson of Morgantown, WV.
Tanie was a homemaker. She attended Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church located in Sod, WV. She had a quiet presence who always greeted everyone with her sweet smile, gentle hug, and a pat on the back to show her love. She was her siblings baby sister who they adored and sheltered, and a second mother to her nieces and nephews who she showered with love and warmth.
Tanie considered all of her nieces and nephews as her own children, and she impacted their lives throughout the years by showering them with love and care. Always supporting them and encouraging them and celebrating their accomplishments. They are Angie (Kim) Cecil, Kim (Mike) McCoy, John Mosteller, Mary Beth Lewis , Richard McCormick, Jamie (Chris) Mallory, Craig (Gerilyn) Beam, Chandra Beam, Carrie (Mark Paugh), Tammy (Charlie) Lovejoy, Thoma "Nikki" (David) Roy, Katelyn (Allison) Belcher, Olivia (Luke) Belcher, Elizabeth (Trey) Staggs, Sarah McCoy, Makayla Beam, Chase Beam, Caleb Beam, Aaron Beam, Taylor Beam, Cole Hunt, Luke Lovejoy, Bria (Kyle) Lovejoy, Grae Roy, Jolene Mallory, Gunner and Bowen Belcher, Jacob and Justin Mosteller, and Callan O'Brien.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday September 30, 2021, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco with Pastor Mark Ruby officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.