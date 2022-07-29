Thank you for Reading.

Tanner Cole Bailey
TANNER COLE GIBSON WALLACE BAILEY, 26, of Titusville, FL, formally from Winfield passed away July 20, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Tanner is survived by his father, Todd Bailey of N. Canton, OH and his mother, Lisa Baber of Titusville, FL Winfield. Brother, Tyler Bailey of Titusville, FL, sister, Jayme Bailey of Blacksburg, VA. Brother Brayden Hughes, currently serving in the US Army. Sister, Brooklynn Hughes of Titusville, FL. Maternal grandparents, Don and Joyce Baber of Winfield. Paternal grandmother Karen Bailey of Nitro, WV. Uncle and aunt Chad and Ana Baber, their children Cole and Lola, all of Winfield. Uncle and aunt Travis and Erika Bailey, their children Isaac, Sophie, Tori and Ava, all of Poca.

