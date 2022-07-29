Tanner Cole Bailey

TANNER COLE GIBSON WALLACE BAILEY, 26, of Titusville, FL, formally from Winfield passed away July 20, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Tanner is survived by his father, Todd Bailey of N. Canton, OH and his mother, Lisa Baber of Titusville, FL Winfield. Brother, Tyler Bailey of Titusville, FL, sister, Jayme Bailey of Blacksburg, VA. Brother Brayden Hughes, currently serving in the US Army. Sister, Brooklynn Hughes of Titusville, FL. Maternal grandparents, Don and Joyce Baber of Winfield. Paternal grandmother Karen Bailey of Nitro, WV. Uncle and aunt Chad and Ana Baber, their children Cole and Lola, all of Winfield. Uncle and aunt Travis and Erika Bailey, their children Isaac, Sophie, Tori and Ava, all of Poca.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfathers, Mike Gene Bailey and Barry Gibson Wallace and maternal great grandmother Bobby Martin and paternal great grandmother Pauline Smith.
Tanner was born July 27, 1995, growing up in Winfield, WV. He was one week shy of his 27th birthday. Tanner worked for City Electric - an electrical wholesale supplier - in Rockledge, FL. Tanner started with the company in 2020 and quickly proved himself, earning a promotion to his position of Operations Manager. He was passionate about his work, very proud of his quick rise in the company and took great pride in developing many key customer relationships. He was well on his way to a long successful career cut short by this tragic and sudden accident.
Tanner graduated from Winfield High School in 2014. He was an avid athlete, playing football, baseball and basketball, but baseball was his passion. He loved the baseball diamond and always enjoyed being with and competing for his teammates.
If you were around him, you knew his personality was his glowing asset. Tanner never failed to put a smile on anyone's face. Tanner's love, quick wit, humor, and compassion were enough to uplift anyone he came in contact with. He had a kind heart, a pure soul and was definitely one-of-a-kind. Tanner was selfless, loyal, and loved his family more than anything in the world. There is nothing Tanner wouldn't do if asked by a friend in need. He put everyone first while his needs were a distant second.
The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th Street, Nitro, WV. The family wants to let those that will be in attendance know that this time is to be a Celebration of Tanner's life.
In lieu of flowers we are kindly asking donations be made to the Richard Phillips Down Biker Fund. Find them on Facebook for easy access and a PayPal link for your appreciated donation.
Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium is assisting Tanner's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com