TANNER JOSEPH ALIFF 24, a beloved resident of Saint Albans, WV, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
Tanner is survived by his loving wife; Kelsey Aliff; his parents, Ted and Toni Aliff; brother, Tyler (Megan) Aliff; niece, Layne Aliff; grandmother, Lana Monk; aunt, Trudy Hess; cousins; Tommy (Lisa, Jackson, Clay) Hess, Mandy (Reese McDaniel) Hess; uncle, Christopher (Shanon, Asher) Aliff. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tom Monk; paternal grandmother, Linda Lowe.
Tanner was employed with Greenwood, Inc., South Charleston, where he was a carpenter. He was also was a certified apprentice electrician upon graduating from Saint Albans High School in 2014.
Tanner wore many hats, literally and figuratively--although his favorite was a camo WVU hat that sometimes smelled as if it needed a good wash. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, a devoted son, a devoted brother, and a devoted friend.
Tanner enjoyed spending time with his wife and two fur-babies, Daisy and Hank, and their many friends. He was the life of any party and often never met a stranger. He was the Alpha of his group, who never shied from helping anyone. He was a man of conviction and strength, who treated everyone he encountered with respect, empathy, love, and of course, accountability. Needless to say, Tanner was an invincible man who will be sorely missed by many.
Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, a public celebration of Tanner's life for family and friends will be conducted at a later date. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Mark Kilburn officiating.
You may visit Tanner's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
