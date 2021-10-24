Thank you for Reading.

Tanya Lea Lipscomb Tinsley
TANYA LEA LIPSCOMB TINSLEY, 54 of Titusville, Florida passed away September 14, 2021 from complications due to Covid.

Tanya had a positive outlook on life and always helped and cared for others. She will be sadly missed.

Tanya was born on January 19, 1967 to Nancy L. Boggs Lipscomb and Charles G. Lipscomb of Pinch, WV

She is preceded in death by her son Joshua Anson, mother Nancy and father Charlie Lipscomb, grandparents Vazey M. and Charles S. Lipscomb.

She is survived by daughters Ashlyn Anson, Connelly Springs, NC, Dusty Tinsley, Titusville, Florida and many family and friends who loved her.

Her body was cremated by The Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens.

