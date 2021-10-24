Tanya Lea Lipscomb Tinsley Oct 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TANYA LEA LIPSCOMB TINSLEY, 54 of Titusville, Florida passed away September 14, 2021 from complications due to Covid.Tanya had a positive outlook on life and always helped and cared for others. She will be sadly missed.Tanya was born on January 19, 1967 to Nancy L. Boggs Lipscomb and Charles G. Lipscomb of Pinch, WVShe is preceded in death by her son Joshua Anson, mother Nancy and father Charlie Lipscomb, grandparents Vazey M. and Charles S. Lipscomb.She is survived by daughters Ashlyn Anson, Connelly Springs, NC, Dusty Tinsley, Titusville, Florida and many family and friends who loved her.Her body was cremated by The Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tanya Lea Lipscomb Tinsley Florida Titusville Nancy L. Boggs Lipscomb Center Charles G. Lipscomb Ashlyn Anson Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mrs. Deborah Lanette Page Blank John Waybright Stephen Clay Thacker Ari Charlotte Boone Betty Jane Jackson Shelton James Robert Vanoy Sr. Blank Linda (Rose) Davis Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton James Christopher Frazier Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Oct. 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts