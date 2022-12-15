TANYA LOUISE JAMES born on December 18, 1960 and departed this life on December 10 , was the middle child of three born to the late David and Dora Nellum Hamler.
Born and raised in St. Albans she attended Anne Bailey Elementary, Hayes Jr. High and was a 1979 graduate of St. Albans High. She furthered her education and started business classes at O.I.C where she was later hired on. She also was interested in cosmetology, so she started at the Beauty College and later became a licensed beautician. Even though she explored many job opportunities throughout her years, she landed a job at the WV Housing and Development Fund. She was a team member for 18 years until she had to take a leave due to illness. Tanya was a very caring person who was outgoing. She loved to travel and enjoyed being around family
She was preceded in death by husband Gilbert James.
She leaves to mourn her sister, Davida Wright, brother, David Hamler Jr., uncle, Ester Nellum and his wife Shirley Nellum, aunts, Deloris Clifton, and Gwendolyn Nellum (Bill), along with a host of family and friends.
Celebration of Tanya's life will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Tyler Mt. Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Davis officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from Noon until time of service at the funeral home.