TARA KENDALL, 48, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020.
She was born on March 21, 1972, in Charleston, WV, to her father, David Paul Dodd, and later mother, Gloria May Dodd.
Ms. Kendall is survived by her father, David Paul Dodd, her children, Christopher Kendall and Elizabeth Cantley, along with her three grandchildren, Brooklyn Cantley, IsiahTaylor and Charlotte Kendall.
Ms. Kendall was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She stayed active in her children and grandchildren's lives.
A small service and burial will be held at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens for close family.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.