Tara Kendall

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Tara Kendall
Buy Now
SYSTEM

TARA KENDALL, 48, of Nitro, went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020.

She was born on March 21, 1972, in Charleston, WV, to her father, David Paul Dodd, and later mother, Gloria May Dodd.

Ms. Kendall is survived by her father, David Paul Dodd, her children, Christopher Kendall and Elizabeth Cantley, along with her three grandchildren, Brooklyn Cantley, IsiahTaylor and Charlotte Kendall.

Ms. Kendall was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She stayed active in her children and grandchildren's lives.

A small service and burial will be held at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens for close family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.

Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.

Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.