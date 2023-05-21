Taylor Brean Koon May 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TAYLOR BREAN KOON, 29, of Charleston, WV, passed away May 17, 2023. Arrangements are forthcoming. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight James M. Crowder Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright James Rodney Vannatter Mary Magdalane Burchett MSG Robert Scott McCormack Judith Darlene Weaver Nancy Lynn Kuhn Bright Jamie Kay Collins Jeanie Sue Hess Walker Laura “Virginia” Black Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success