TAYLOR MELVIN SCOTT HALSTED, it is with great sadness that the family of Taylor Melvin Scott Halsted, 20, of Madison announces his passing. He was fatally injured in a mining accident November 23, 2020.
He is survived by the love of his life Ashley Pagano and new baby girl Novalee; parents are Kimberly and Shane Green of Bob White and Randy and Joetta Halstead of West Madison; grandmother, Linda Moore; loving grandmother, Laura Pagano and (deceased) Bradley Dale Pagano; brothers, David Sutphin, and Preston and Wade Halstead; sisters, Randi Marie Halstead and Katie Purdue; and a host of aunts and uncles that loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Melvin Moore; paternal grandparents Bernard and Evalene Halstead; and uncle Todd Halstead.
Taylor was known as "Big Man" by all his friends. He will be loved, missed, and cherished by all who knew him.
A private family ceremony was held for Taylor with his great uncle, Rev. Phil Rowe officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville assisted the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.