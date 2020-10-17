TEACHIE LOUISE CAMPBELL, 90 of Keslers Cross Lanes passed away Thursday October 15, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Oakey and Goldie Caldwell Underwood and was born in Charleston September 21, 1930. Teachie was retired from the Nicholas County Board of Education and loved being a cook at the Keslers Cross Lanes grade school. She was a very religious woman and a member of the Zoar Baptist Church. She was the best mom and friend a daughter could have.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Cecil R. Campbell, 3 brothers; Hobert, Denver and Emory Underwood, 5 sisters; Helen Miller, Murlie Haynes, Beckey Taylor, Jenny Underwood and Delma Samms.
She left behind a daughter; Linda Campbell of Mt. Nebo, one brother Floyd Underwood of Charleston and several Nieces & Nephews
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday October 19 in the Zoar Cemetery at Keslers, Cross Lanes with Pastor Arnold Nicholas officiating.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zoar Cemetery Fund.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com