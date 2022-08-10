Thank you for Reading.

TechSgt Harold Malloy Arbaugh
SYSTEM

Tech Sgt,. HAROLD MALLOY ARBAUGH, 83, of Ansted passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on December 31, 1938 at Cannelton, WV; he was the son of the late Harold Brace Arbaugh and Juanita Marie Woodson Arbaugh.

Tags

Recommended for you