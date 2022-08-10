TechSgt Harold Malloy Arbaugh

Tech Sgt,. HAROLD MALLOY ARBAUGH, 83, of Ansted passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on December 31, 1938 at Cannelton, WV; he was the son of the late Harold Brace Arbaugh and Juanita Marie Woodson Arbaugh.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa D. Kirkwood Cole.
Harold was a 1958 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School. Harold was a Tech. Sgt. in the US Air Force and served during the Vietnam War, he retired having 21 years of service. He was a member of Lover's Leap Baptist Church and a member of the Ansted V.F.W. Harold loved working on cars and golfing with friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Joan Grimmett Arbaugh; daughter, Patricia Castillo of Adamstown, MD; grandchildren, Jacob and Timothy Castillo; adopted brother, Robert W. Chambers; special friend, Jim Linkenhoker; special cousins, Bob Arbaugh, Anna Evans, Susan Long, John Mitchell and Jim Mitchell; extended family and friends.
Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Lover's Leap Baptist Church with Dr. Jack Eades officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor. Friends may gather with the family from 1 p.m., until the time of service. Masks are mandatory.