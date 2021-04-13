TED SANTROCK, 67, of Akron, OH, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2021. He was born in Charleston, WV and enjoyed motorcycles, fishing and watching golf. Ted is preceded in death by his father, James Sr., and is survived by his mother, Hester; sister, Judie (Ross); brother, James Jr.; and a host of other family and friends. No services will be held at this time. www.NewcomerAkron.com.
