TEDDY JOE MCNEELY, 72, of Hewett, WV, departed this life on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from CAMC Hospice House in Charleston, WV. To honor his wishes, his remains will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

